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CNN'S DR. DEATH SANJAY GUPTA TRIES TO CONVINCE A NURSE TO GET THE KILL SHOT
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120 views • October 03, 2021
New Normal Watch: #417
Operation Mockingbird still alive and kicking!
CNN:
CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks with nurse Andrea Babinski, who has not been vaccinated for Covid-19 despite a mandate from her employer and the possibility she may lose her job for refusing to get the shot.
Operation Mockingbird still alive and kicking!
CNN:
CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks with nurse Andrea Babinski, who has not been vaccinated for Covid-19 despite a mandate from her employer and the possibility she may lose her job for refusing to get the shot.
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