Wise man say: The TEAPOT HANDLE IS ALREADY BROKEN! MVI_6914-5,25merged
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 19 hours ago

I have had this teapot, and its sister, for at least 5 years, likely more, during which I estimate it has steeped ten million litres of tea, black, green, and herbal. It had to suffer a break one day, and today was that day.

wisdomchangegratitudeacceptanceimperfectionspilt milk

