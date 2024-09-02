Daniel 1:1-7 Taken Captive

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Daniel 1:1-7 with a message entitled: Taken Captive.

We look at the start of the Babylonian captivity and the different stages in how they attacked Judah.

We see what quality and characteristics King Nebuchadnezzar was looking for. Daniel and the three others were exceptional men of God with resiliency to deal with whatever they are faced with.





