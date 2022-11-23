Create New Account
Grateful Not Hateful
Thanksgiving Gratitude List

* [Fauxi]’s out; COVID theater closed.

* Reining in radical school boards.

* Buh-bye Liz.

* Go woke, become a joke.

* GOP wins popular vote.

* So long, San Fran gran nan.

* The Dobbs [v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization] decision.

* The red state governors.

* Gains in lib strongholds.

* Sexual indoctrination of kids exposed.

* Turning on Tik Tok.

* Patriotism still sells.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 22 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316043908112

