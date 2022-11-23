Grateful Not Hateful

Thanksgiving Gratitude List
* [Fauxi]’s out; COVID theater closed.
* Reining in radical school boards.
* Buh-bye Liz.
* Go woke, become a joke.
* GOP wins popular vote.
* So long, San Fran gran nan.
* The Dobbs [v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization] decision.
* The red state governors.
* Gains in lib strongholds.
* Sexual indoctrination of kids exposed.
* Turning on Tik Tok.
* Patriotism still sells.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 22 November 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.