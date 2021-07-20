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WHO Whistleblower PhD Astrid Stuckelberger: Global Corruption = Planet Lockdown [06.06.2021]
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70 views • July 20, 2021
Former ethics researcher at the W.H.O., Astrid Stuckelburger, PhD, sheds light on the behind-the-scenes at our top world health agency, their conflicts of interests, and who’s really been pulling the strings in the #Covid19 pandemic response.
https://www.astridstuckelberger.com/
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https://twitter.com/Stuckelberger
5,467 views Jun 6, 2021
The Worldwide Truth Channel - 386 subscribers
Joined May 23, 2021 - 6,419 views
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Lee Roden - 'Many know happiness comes from within, the secret to life is to learn happiness without'
3 Jun at 2:20 am
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Source: 'W.H.O. Whistleblower Connects the Dots' [20.07.2021] (57:14 min)
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
39026 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HZ94izRdfvnW/
https://www.astridstuckelberger.com/
https://www.facebook.com/stuckelberger.astrid
https://twitter.com/Stuckelberger
5,467 views Jun 6, 2021
The Worldwide Truth Channel - 386 subscribers
Joined May 23, 2021 - 6,419 views
https://youtu.be/d4wUK87otKU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d4wUK87otKU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2PUydlvF8FtbN7wKSbZBnw/videos
All my channels: https://vk.com/wall642750779_1174
Lee Roden - 'Many know happiness comes from within, the secret to life is to learn happiness without'
3 Jun at 2:20 am
https://vk.com/leeroden
Source: 'W.H.O. Whistleblower Connects the Dots' [20.07.2021] (57:14 min)
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
39026 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HZ94izRdfvnW/
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