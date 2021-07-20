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WHO Whistleblower PhD Astrid Stuckelberger: Global Corruption = Planet Lockdown [06.06.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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70 views • July 20, 2021
Former ethics researcher at the W.H.O., Astrid Stuckelburger, PhD, sheds light on the behind-the-scenes at our top world health agency, their conflicts of interests, and who’s really been pulling the strings in the #Covid19 pandemic response.

https://www.astridstuckelberger.com/
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https://twitter.com/Stuckelberger

5,467 views Jun 6, 2021
The Worldwide Truth Channel - 386 subscribers
Joined May 23, 2021 - 6,419 views
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Source: 'W.H.O. Whistleblower Connects the Dots' [20.07.2021] (57:14 min)
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/HZ94izRdfvnW/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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