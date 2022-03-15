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Russian Fertilizer Exports Stop! Reiner Fuellmich on Alex Jones! Bio Labs in Ukraine!
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260 views • March 15, 2022
Bitchute Channel: Piglet and the Birds : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kQsovVP04XEE
1. Tucker Carlson and Tulsi on Victoria Nuland Bioweapons lab in Ukraine: https://youtu.be/0IZQJyk3L58
2. Dr Tess Lawrie open letter video: https://rumble.com/vwfia3-a-letter-to-andrew-hill-dr-tess-lawrie-oracle-films.html
3. From John Wayne: Dr. Tess Laurie excoriates Dr. Andrew Hill RE: ivermectin report: https://www.bitchute.com/video/BgXKs5Xw0QUD/
4. John Wayne: Harley Schlanger In Reiner Fuellmich’s show: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ILpXSe0petGX/
5. Stew Peters FOIA docs: https://rumble.com/vwuzpj-biden-and-media-exposed-foia-docs-shows-bioweapon-propaganda-collusion.html
6. Tom Renz: https://www.wnd.com/2022/03/attorney-revealed-dod-vaccine-injury-data-puts-feds-legal-notice/
7. Russian fertilizer shipments threatened https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/putin-warns-any-attempts-to-prevent-exports-of-fertilizers-oil-gas-will-have-serious-consequences_433092.html
8. RT Live: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V0I5eglJMRI
9. Alex jones and Reiner Fuellmich: https://banned.video/channel/the-alex-jones-show
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
1. Tucker Carlson and Tulsi on Victoria Nuland Bioweapons lab in Ukraine: https://youtu.be/0IZQJyk3L58
2. Dr Tess Lawrie open letter video: https://rumble.com/vwfia3-a-letter-to-andrew-hill-dr-tess-lawrie-oracle-films.html
3. From John Wayne: Dr. Tess Laurie excoriates Dr. Andrew Hill RE: ivermectin report: https://www.bitchute.com/video/BgXKs5Xw0QUD/
4. John Wayne: Harley Schlanger In Reiner Fuellmich’s show: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ILpXSe0petGX/
5. Stew Peters FOIA docs: https://rumble.com/vwuzpj-biden-and-media-exposed-foia-docs-shows-bioweapon-propaganda-collusion.html
6. Tom Renz: https://www.wnd.com/2022/03/attorney-revealed-dod-vaccine-injury-data-puts-feds-legal-notice/
7. Russian fertilizer shipments threatened https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/putin-warns-any-attempts-to-prevent-exports-of-fertilizers-oil-gas-will-have-serious-consequences_433092.html
8. RT Live: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V0I5eglJMRI
9. Alex jones and Reiner Fuellmich: https://banned.video/channel/the-alex-jones-show
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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