Biden considers extra sanctions on Russia in response to Navalny’s death

US President Joe Biden is considering additional sanctions on Russia over the death of Putin critic Alexei Navalny.
The former Russian opposition leader died in a Russian prison last week.
Imposing additional sanctions is one of the few actions Biden can take toward Russia without Congress.
This comes as Congress remains bitterly divided over funding to support Ukraine.
Congress is now in recess and won’t consider passing a $USD 66 billion package which includes critical aid for Ukraine until next week.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.