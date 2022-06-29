X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - [JB]/[CB] Hits A Brick Wall, [JB] Choice, Expand Oil Production Or…, Trapped

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X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2811a - June 28, 2022
[JB]/[CB] Hits A Brick Wall, [JB] Choice, Expand Oil Production Or…, Trapped
The patriots trapped the [CB]/[JB] in their agenda, they were hoping they could get another country to fill the oil void, now they can either continue down the path or restart oil production in the US. Brazil bank now allows customers to purchase Bitcoin.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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