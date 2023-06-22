Russia's Most Classified Weapon 'TORN-MDM' became the Main Reason for the Failure of AFU's Offensive

Experts from numerous structures studying the current conflict in Europe continue to analyze numerous photographs and footage with damaged Western-style military equipment, trying to understand why the Ukrainian command chose a suicidal frontal attack on Russian positions. The Ukrainian generals and their Western advisers simply had no other choice. *********************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.