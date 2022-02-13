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Freedom Isn't Free: Nazi Style Cops in France Lay Vaccine Mandate Beatdowns on a Man and a Lady
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130 views • February 13, 2022
If I lived in France I would be so upset. I live with Fidel Trudeau - he is bad enough, but what Emmanuel Macron is letting his thug police do to common peaceful protesters is unacceptable and there should be world outcry. If that happens here in Canada, there would be a hockey style bench clearing brawl.
Music Credits:
John Anderson - "Freedom Isn't Free"
John Anderson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HEVQE3PRcUs
Music Credits:
John Anderson - "Freedom Isn't Free"
John Anderson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HEVQE3PRcUs
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