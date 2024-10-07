BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

GERBIL BOY ₪ LIES ABOUT OCTOBER 7TH [OKTOBERKVETCH]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • 7 months ago

A year later, and the yids are still kvetching about their wholly-engineered massacre on October 7, 2023


Amnesty UK is correct. It didn't start 1 year ago


But anyone who believes the root of Palestinian hatred for Jews is the 1948 creation of Israel is ignorant or lying


Palestinian pogroms against Jews long predate 1948


The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem met with Hitler & helped set up a Muslim Nazi SS unit to kill Jews in the Balkans


Hamas & the PLO were born out of the Muslim Brotherhood, a vile organisation founded in 1928. Its leaders were (and are) Nazi sympathisers directly inspired by Hitler


The founder, Hassan al-Banna, translated Hitler’s autobiographical manifesto MEIN KAMPF into Arabic, calling it “MY JIHAD”


In the 1930s the Muslim Brotherhood sent delegations to Hitler’s Nuremberg rallies and they distributed anti-Semitic material such as the Protocols of the Elders of Zion.


During WWII they supported Nazi Germany and organised mass protests and pogroms against Jews in Palestine. Their goal was to eradicate Jews from the Middle East.


Fundamentally, for many Muslims hatred of Jews is motivated by RELIGION far more than POLITICS.


This is why the Muslim world is silent when Muslim states kill Muslims -- e.g. Syria, Iran, Saudi Arabia in Yemen -- but irate when Israel does).


The true roots are to be found in the Koran, which encourages hatred of Jews and the killing of the infidel.


This is why we saw a young Hamas terrorist proudly phoning his father on 7 October to boast of how many Jews he had just killed. For many, it is a badge of honour.


This hatred of Jews is NOT confined to Hamas and is not confined to Gaza.


It is a sickness that infects much of the Muslim world....


..and thanks to mass immigration it now infects Britain, too.


(I made this point a year ago👇)


Source: https://x.com/RafHM/status/1843333193056780607


Thumbnail: https://worldnews.whatfinger.com/2023/11/27/hannibal-directive-did-the-israeli-army-kill-its-own-soldiers-on-october-7/

Keywords
the guardianmulti pronged offensivehannibal directiveepic kvetchingoctober 7th psyop
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy