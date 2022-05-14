© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Child Awarded To Judge's Donor In CPS Case Mom Loses Grandchild In Child Auction
Follow
1
Share
Report
13 views • May 14, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Kathy Hall discusses her theories as to what may be going on behind the shadow of CPS’ heroic front. She also reflects on a State Senator who was found passed away in her front yard shortly after discovering a “break through” that would expose CPS for alleged child trafficking!
Visit our friends at Goldco!
http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14n10v-child-awarded-to-judges-donor-in-cps-case-mom-loses-grandchild-in-child-auc.html
Kathy Hall discusses her theories as to what may be going on behind the shadow of CPS’ heroic front. She also reflects on a State Senator who was found passed away in her front yard shortly after discovering a “break through” that would expose CPS for alleged child trafficking!
Visit our friends at Goldco!
http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14n10v-child-awarded-to-judges-donor-in-cps-case-mom-loses-grandchild-in-child-auc.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.