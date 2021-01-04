NY SB416: QUARANTINE CAMPS & FORCED VACCINATIONS - DO YOU LOVE FREEDOM ENOUGH? [BITCHUTE EXCLUSIVE]

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New York Senate Bill 416 authorizes quarantine of individuals or groups who "potentially pose a threat to public health," including forced testing and vaccinations. This must stop now. This Ice Age Farmer broadcast is NOT available on youtube due to the subject matter.
Here's the bill: https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2021/a416
It was A99 last year, but suffice to say, sentiment has changed radically, and with immunization passports in the news, this merits our attention.
That's it. No other links. I still have a youtube channel for now. But iceagefarmer.com is the place you should go.
https://iceagefarmer.com
support the broadcast: https://iceagefarmer.com/support