X22 REPORT - Big Tech/[DS] Panic, Strategically Planned, Dark To Light, [TRUTH] = END

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Big Tech/[DS] Panic, Strategically Planned, Dark To Light, [TRUTH] = END
Trump and the patriots just made another move. The has been planned from the beginning, the chess match has already been won by Trump, we are just watching the remainder of the game. The transition begins in the 4th quarter and the push out of the darkness begins after Feb 2022 with the Truth. The truth is a force of nature that cannot be stopped, once people learn the truth it is the end of the [DS]. The people will be pulled out the darkness and into the light, facts and truth will do this.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.