The Resilience of Humankind to Survive The Covid Genocide of 2020 Shows how Strong We Are! Now we need extinguish the next of many existential threats we face in order to gain planetary Freedom! That next threat is the AI Artificial Intelligence! Brought here off planet! Peddled by Satanists! Don’t fall for it! Every civilization that has, has perished! Not this Earth Humankind! Red Pill Time! Be Aware! Stay Alive!
It’s An Incredible Time To Be Alive In Our Continued Fight to Absolutely Destroy The Deep State! End The Corruption Forever! To Bring Back Our Republic! Spaceship Technology! Freedom! We The People Will Never Stop Fighting Until We Have This Freedom! Never Back Down! Never Give In!