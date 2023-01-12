Giant 60' Robocop 'Gundam' Takes First Steps Japan 2020 - Coming To A City Near You One Day?

Nothing like it ever seen -- Gundam giant robots are big business in Japan. And about to become even bigger apparently...walking the streets of the city some time in the future it would seem. Because if they built it they have a plan for it/them. 60' Robocops roaming the world's future sustainable mega-cities [link]? It's right there starting to walk. When the scaffolding comes down...
Japan: Giant 'Gundam' 60' Robocop Takes First Steps 9-21-20 -- Mark the Date
Take note.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Gen. 6:4 'There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown'
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.