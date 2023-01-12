Giant 60' Robocop 'Gundam' Takes First Steps Japan 2020 - Coming To A City Near You One Day?

Nothing like it ever seen -- Gundam giant robots are big business in Japan. And about to become even bigger apparently...walking the streets of the city some time in the future it would seem. Because if they built it they have a plan for it/them. 60' Robocops roaming the world's future sustainable mega-cities [link]? It's right there starting to walk. When the scaffolding comes down...

Japan: Giant 'Gundam' 60' Robocop Takes First Steps 9-21-20 -- Mark the Date













Take note.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gen. 6:4 'There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown'