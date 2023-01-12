Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Giant 60' Robocop 'Gundam' Takes First Steps Japan 2020 - Coming To A City Near You One Day?
426 views
channel image
Luke2136
Published a day ago |

Nothing like it ever seen -- Gundam giant robots are big business in Japan. And about to become even bigger apparently...walking the streets of the city some time in the future it would seem. Because if they built it they have a plan for it/them. 60' Robocops roaming the world's future sustainable mega-cities [link]? It's right there starting to walk. When the scaffolding comes down...

Japan: Giant 'Gundam' 60' Robocop Takes First Steps 9-21-20 -- Mark the Date




Take note.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gen. 6:4 'There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown'

Keywords
technologyrobotsrobocop

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket