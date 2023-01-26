Homemade Rocket Stove Boil Water Test

I get 5 liters/1.3 gallons water boiling with my homemade rocket stove in a short time. I do believe that the ability to boil water in a grid down situation will be of paramount importance for clean drinking water.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.