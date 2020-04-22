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DISCLOSURE | Chapter 1 ~ 75 YEARS of FAKE PEACE (1/10).
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81 views • April 22, 2020
Chapter 1 of 10:
75 YEARS OF FAKE PEACE!
Links from this video..RESEARCH for Yourself:
►Universal Declaration of Human Rights UNITED NATIONS Article 20-2:
https://www.ohchr.org/EN/UDHR/Documents/UDHR_Translations/eng.pdf
►BUNDESTAG DOCUMENT:
https://dipbt.bundestag.de/dip21/btd/17/120/1712051.pdf
►PROJECT L.U.C.I.D.:
http://www.ignaciodarnaude.com/ufologia/Marrs,Beast%20666,universal%20human%20control%20system,Project%20LUCID.pdf
►ROCKEFELLER FOUNDATION- scenarios for the future of technology and international development:
https://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf
►SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUIET WARS DOCUMENT:
http://www.stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT%20WEAPONS%20for%20QUIET%20WARS.pdf
►Link:Delaware
https://icis.corp.delaware.gov/eCorp/EntitySearch/NameSearch.aspx
►Example
France:
https://icis.corp.delaware.gov/eCorp/EntitySearch/NameSearch.aspx
Germany:
https://icis.corp.delaware.gov/eCorp/EntitySearch/NameSearch.aspx
►Book VATICAN ASSASSINS:
http://www.lepouvoirmondial.com/media/01/01/813318901.pdf
►Blackrock:
https://russia-insider.com/en/huge-jewish-finance-firm-just-took-over-us-treasury-and-fed-blackrock-transcript-audio/ri28494?ct=t%28Russia_Insider_Daily_Headlines11_21_2014%29&mc_cid=bc4cb02299
75 YEARS OF FAKE PEACE!
Links from this video..RESEARCH for Yourself:
►Universal Declaration of Human Rights UNITED NATIONS Article 20-2:
https://www.ohchr.org/EN/UDHR/Documents/UDHR_Translations/eng.pdf
►BUNDESTAG DOCUMENT:
https://dipbt.bundestag.de/dip21/btd/17/120/1712051.pdf
►PROJECT L.U.C.I.D.:
http://www.ignaciodarnaude.com/ufologia/Marrs,Beast%20666,universal%20human%20control%20system,Project%20LUCID.pdf
►ROCKEFELLER FOUNDATION- scenarios for the future of technology and international development:
https://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf
►SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUIET WARS DOCUMENT:
http://www.stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT%20WEAPONS%20for%20QUIET%20WARS.pdf
►Link:Delaware
https://icis.corp.delaware.gov/eCorp/EntitySearch/NameSearch.aspx
►Example
France:
https://icis.corp.delaware.gov/eCorp/EntitySearch/NameSearch.aspx
Germany:
https://icis.corp.delaware.gov/eCorp/EntitySearch/NameSearch.aspx
►Book VATICAN ASSASSINS:
http://www.lepouvoirmondial.com/media/01/01/813318901.pdf
►Blackrock:
https://russia-insider.com/en/huge-jewish-finance-firm-just-took-over-us-treasury-and-fed-blackrock-transcript-audio/ri28494?ct=t%28Russia_Insider_Daily_Headlines11_21_2014%29&mc_cid=bc4cb02299
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