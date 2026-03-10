Kid’s Need Truth – Not Just Fun

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Hannah Jacob - Part 2
TIK Kid's Church Downloads – TIK Kid's Church Downloads
Tikkidschurch.com
Hanna was just a missionary kid in Japan who learned to serve by teaching children.
By the age of 15, she was creating the entire curriculum.
She still does that, and shares it for free.
She
says she went from being just a Christian in Japan, to being a Christian in
America, and asked God to send her anywhere he needed a missionary.
He sent her to America.
Listen to my interview with this amazing young woman who relies solely on the bible to teach children the truth about God, life, and how to learn His timeless principles.
Total Freedom
An inspiring and thought-provoking show by Rina Lynn,
featured on www.Rinalynn.com delivers compelling, faith-based information
from people to people around the World, across multiple walks of life.
“With a combined potential reach
in excess of 200 million potential listeners
ON DEMAND on both Roku and Amazon Fire TV, and other platforms, anytime you like. This dynamic program offers interviews with real people, with real stories, and the power of a God, who transforms lives even in the most extraordinary circumstances.
To watch on TV just search for and open the "Last Christian Media" app from
either the Roku or Amazon Fire Store.”
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15, 30, 60 seconds
Contact me: [email protected]
Donations @ www.rinalynn.com