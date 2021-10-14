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Flatlantis (Full Audiobook)
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424 views • October 14, 2021
Flatlantis is an exploration into the history of Flat Earth, the mythology of Atlantis, and the mystery of Mount Meru, the alleged magnetic mountain ancient cultures worldwide believed existed at the North Pole. Beginning with a complete history of the geocentric flat Earth cosmology and subsequent gradual adoption of the heliocentric globe Earth model, Flatlantis then delves into ancient polar mythologies, early polar history/cartography, modern polar expeditions, and the myriad problems with claims made by Cook, Peary, Byrd, Scott, Amundsen, and other explorers. Finally, in a metaphysical twist, the book ends with research into Freemasonry, Christian esotericism, the Atlantean legend, Kundalini Yoga, ancient advanced civilizations and how they are all intimately connected to the North Pole.
If you can, please help support my work by purchasing and giving out copies of Flatlantis and my other books to anyone you know who is willing to read them. All 7 of my books are available direct from the publisher Lulu here: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
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If you can, please help support my work by purchasing and giving out copies of Flatlantis and my other books to anyone you know who is willing to read them. All 7 of my books are available direct from the publisher Lulu here: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Get Connected with me!
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/groups/edfes/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/
Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdubay
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay
Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay
Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay
Flote: https://flote.app/user/EricDubay
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@EricDubay
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay
Email: [email protected]
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