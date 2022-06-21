Ep. 384 | Food, Energy, War, Oh my! | The Daily Dose

Food shortages, energy infrastructure targetted, unconventional world war... We see these prevalent problems worldwide as this wages on in the darkness. The masses have no option but to finally realize the truth as it becomes undeniable.

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