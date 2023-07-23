A Word For Vladamir Putin @10:43am and The Battlefield is Within Your Mind, 7-23-23

Philippians 2:5, Let this mind be in you which was also in Christ Jesus.
Romans 7:23
1. Thoughts
2. Choice
3. Habit
4. Loss of Control
5. Bondage
6. Total control by satan
Romans 12:1-2
1 Peter 5:6-9
1 Peter 4:1
Colossians 3:12-13
Mark 11:23-25
Matt. 19:19
Matt. 18:22
James 1:9
Deuteronomy 30:19
John 14:26
Acts 16:31
Isaiah 55:11
1 John 2:20,27
1 Peter 1:13
Hebrews 6:13
2 Corinthians 11:3
SS 2:15
Prov. 4:20-27
Prov. 23:7
