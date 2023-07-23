Create New Account
A Word For Vladamir Putin @10:43am and The Battlefield is Within Your Mind, 7-23-23
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Philippians 2:5, Let this mind be in you which was also in Christ Jesus.

Romans 7:23

1. Thoughts

2. Choice 

3. Habit

4. Loss of Control

5. Bondage

6. Total control by satan

Romans 12:1-2

1 Peter 5:6-9

1 Peter 4:1

Colossians 3:12-13

Mark 11:23-25

Matt. 19:19

Matt. 18:22

James 1:9

Deuteronomy 30:19

John 14:26

Acts 16:31

Isaiah 55:11

1 John 2:20,27

1 Peter 1:13

Hebrews 6:13

2 Corinthians 11:3

SS 2:15

Prov. 4:20-27

Prov. 23:7

Ministry Website:https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com

Mailing address: PO Box 5133, Cleveland Tn.37320

For Prayer email: [email protected]

Donate Link:https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Free eBooks Download:https://books.bookfunnel.com/propheti...

Social Platforms: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/51979...

Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh

Main YouTube Channel:    / @propheticdreamsv...  

2nd backup YouTube Channel:    / @mylovelyjesus-pr...  

Bitchute Channel:https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJ...

Brighteon Channel:https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vi...

Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271

jesuswarningthoughts

