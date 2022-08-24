How the Red Army Liberated Moldova - 1944 Historic Footage.

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How the Red Army liberated Moldova.
◾️On August 20, 1944, the Iasi-Kishinev operation to defeat the German-Romanian invaders began.
◾️During the offensive, a barrage of artillery fire destroyed the German defenses in a matter of hours — only scorched earth remained from the dugouts and fortifications.
◾️The Soviet offensive caused "real chaos" in the ranks of the Nazis, admitted the commander of the defense, General Hans Frisner.
◾️The German divisions going into the counterattack could not even slow down the advance of the Red Army a little.
◾️During the first two days of the operation, Soviet pilots made more than 6 thousand sorties.
◾️The failure of the Romanian troops in Moldova provoked a coup in Bucharest. Romania sided with the Allies and declared war on Hitler.
◾️We managed to clear Moldova of fascists and take Chisinau in just 9 days.