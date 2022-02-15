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Clinton Conspiracy
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94 views • February 15, 2022
Spies and Lies
* DJT was eventually right about a lot of things.
* HRC spied on his campaign.
* We were told he had secret links with Russia.
* A court filing by special counsel John Durham reveals a spy operation against DJT (a) during both his candidacy as well as his presidency (b) in the White House as well as in his own home.
* The Clinton campaign paid to ‘infiltrate’ his orbit.
* Nothing like this has ever happened before.
* That claim has not been debunked; it’s 100% true.
* A government contractor spied on a populist presidential candidate, then passed the information to his opponent’s campaign, which gave it to the FBI and the news media, which distorted it to create the illusion of treason, which was then cited by the politician who paid for the whole thing as a reason not to vote for the guy she spied on.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 14 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6297536905001
* DJT was eventually right about a lot of things.
* HRC spied on his campaign.
* We were told he had secret links with Russia.
* A court filing by special counsel John Durham reveals a spy operation against DJT (a) during both his candidacy as well as his presidency (b) in the White House as well as in his own home.
* The Clinton campaign paid to ‘infiltrate’ his orbit.
* Nothing like this has ever happened before.
* That claim has not been debunked; it’s 100% true.
* A government contractor spied on a populist presidential candidate, then passed the information to his opponent’s campaign, which gave it to the FBI and the news media, which distorted it to create the illusion of treason, which was then cited by the politician who paid for the whole thing as a reason not to vote for the guy she spied on.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 14 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6297536905001
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