New Aussie Legislation to Force Quarantine & Vaccinations at will - F#@king Mental Shit

Maria Zee covers an extreme new legislation introduced in WA which allows for unspecified “officers” to break into your home without a warrant, force people into a quarantine facility of their choosing, and keep people there indefinitely, forcing them to submit to a medical procedure. - .
For the Full Video:
Zee Media.
https://zeeemedia.com/interview/zerotime-new-aussie-legislation-to-force-quarantine-vaccinations-optus-cyber-attack-wwiii/
