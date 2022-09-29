New Aussie Legislation to Force Quarantine & Vaccinations at will - F#@king Mental Shit

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Maria Zee covers an extreme new legislation introduced in WA which allows for unspecified “officers” to break into your home without a warrant, force people into a quarantine facility of their choosing, and keep people there indefinitely, forcing them to submit to a medical procedure. - .
For the Full Video: . - .
Zee Media. - .
https://zeeemedia.com/interview/zerotime-new-aussie-legislation-to-force-quarantine-vaccinations-optus-cyber-attack-wwiii/