Keto Oven-Baked Pork Chops Recipe with Broccoli One Pan Meal

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If you are looking for a simple but tasty dinner tonight, then you will love keto oven-baked pork chops. The pork chops are tender and flavorful, and the broccoli cooks on the same pan making clean up a snap.
Ingredients
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