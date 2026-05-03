© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Three Independent Estimates Yield 470,000–840,000 American COVID-19 “Vaccine” Deaths
Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher joins Ask Dr. Drew to expose the largest unacknowledged catastrophe in modern history
We examined the latest evidence linking COVID-19 mRNA injections to wartime-level excess mortality, alongside peer-reviewed data documenting severe genetic disruption and long-term biological harm. We also discussed our ongoing work with state legislatures to stop the deaths, end the mRNA experiment, and force accountability in 2026
Source
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/three-independent-estimates-yield