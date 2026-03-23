Neil Oliver reflects on how the Covid era permanently shattered his trust in authority:



"We didn't and don't know anybody that died of Covid. But we know plenty of people that have died of everything else that was done in the name of Covid."



"And everything that's happened since has simply underlined my absolute conviction that we're not dealing with entities in authority that tell us the truth."



"We're dealing with entities that tell us whatever it is they need us to believe in order that they can keep on... their journey of travel."



"When I saw what was happening with Covid—the scam pandemic that was never true—I picked at a thread and... I was suddenly looking at the people behind the scenes."



"And once you see the people behind the scenes—once you see the guys pulling the ropes and turning on the lights—the show's over. You can't take it seriously anymore."



Source @Real Wide Awake Media

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