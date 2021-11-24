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THE TRUTH ABOUT RABIES, TOBACCO MOSAIC VIRUS, GRAPHENE, AND 2ND PHASE OF CONTROL EXPERIMENTS RESULTS ,,VIROLOGY IS NOT REAL SCIENCE
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139 views • November 24, 2021
THE TRUTH ABOUT RABIES, TOBACCO MOSAIC VIRUS, GRAPHENE, AND 2ND PHASE OF CONTROL EXPERIMENTS RESULTS
VIROLOGY IS NOT REAL SCIENCE
Quote: "Interview number 3 with Stefan Lanka, german microbiologist and ex virologist. Topics discussed: ⁃ The final results of the 2nd phase of control experiments for Sars-Cov-2 ⁃ Tobacco mosaic virus ⁃ Rabies ⁃ Graphene in Covid vaccines. All the necessary links you can find here⬇️ Previous 2 interviews: Disproving the concept of virology, contagion and genetic engendering https://odysee.com/@DeansDanes:1/Stefan-Dean-and-Kate:8 The measles trial, control experiments and the final refutal of the corona”virus” farce https://odysee.com/@DeansDanes:1/kateinterviewsstefan2:c Stefan’s IG: @dr.stefan.lanka Stefan’s Website: https://wissenschafftplus.de Dean’s Odysee channel: https://odysee.com/@DeansDanes:11e650f297bec4b1595b64f5023f742ebdf27c2b Kate’s IG: @kattie.su Telegram: https://t.me/germtheoryisahoax Detailed video about the 1st phase of control experiments for sars-cov-2 - The final refutal of virology: https://rumble.com/vhx3l1-the-final-refutal-of-virology.html "
Mirror. Source
The truth about rabies, tobacco mosaic virus, graphene and the results of the 2nd phase of control experiments https://odysee.com/@katie.su:7/kateinterviewsstefan3:a | SixthSense channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sixthsense/
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VIROLOGY IS NOT REAL SCIENCE
Quote: "Interview number 3 with Stefan Lanka, german microbiologist and ex virologist. Topics discussed: ⁃ The final results of the 2nd phase of control experiments for Sars-Cov-2 ⁃ Tobacco mosaic virus ⁃ Rabies ⁃ Graphene in Covid vaccines. All the necessary links you can find here⬇️ Previous 2 interviews: Disproving the concept of virology, contagion and genetic engendering https://odysee.com/@DeansDanes:1/Stefan-Dean-and-Kate:8 The measles trial, control experiments and the final refutal of the corona”virus” farce https://odysee.com/@DeansDanes:1/kateinterviewsstefan2:c Stefan’s IG: @dr.stefan.lanka Stefan’s Website: https://wissenschafftplus.de Dean’s Odysee channel: https://odysee.com/@DeansDanes:11e650f297bec4b1595b64f5023f742ebdf27c2b Kate’s IG: @kattie.su Telegram: https://t.me/germtheoryisahoax Detailed video about the 1st phase of control experiments for sars-cov-2 - The final refutal of virology: https://rumble.com/vhx3l1-the-final-refutal-of-virology.html "
Mirror. Source
The truth about rabies, tobacco mosaic virus, graphene and the results of the 2nd phase of control experiments https://odysee.com/@katie.su:7/kateinterviewsstefan3:a | SixthSense channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sixthsense/
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