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ALEC BALDWIN'S GUN HAD BEEN USED TO SHOOT BEER CANS!
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120 views • October 27, 2021
Criminal charges ARE on the table in Alec Baldwin shooting case, say prosecutors - as it emerges crew were using actor's gun to shoot cans with live ammo just HOURS before tragic death on set
Criminal charges are on the table in fatal accidental shooting by actor Alec Baldwin on set of a western film
Legal documents revealed Baldwin was pointing gun at a camera during a rehearsal on the Santa Fe set
It then fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, papers state
Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies insisted criminal charges have not been ruled out
Affidavits containing statements state that Baldwin was handed a prop gun and told it was unloaded
The weapon was one of three prop guns that film's rookie armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, had set up
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10134061/Criminal-charges-not-ruled-shooting-Alec-Baldwin-film-report.html
https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/10/legal-analysis-does-alec-baldwin-have-criminal-exposure-after-shooting-woman-dead-in-apparent-mistake/
Criminal charges are on the table in fatal accidental shooting by actor Alec Baldwin on set of a western film
Legal documents revealed Baldwin was pointing gun at a camera during a rehearsal on the Santa Fe set
It then fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, papers state
Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies insisted criminal charges have not been ruled out
Affidavits containing statements state that Baldwin was handed a prop gun and told it was unloaded
The weapon was one of three prop guns that film's rookie armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, had set up
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10134061/Criminal-charges-not-ruled-shooting-Alec-Baldwin-film-report.html
https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/10/legal-analysis-does-alec-baldwin-have-criminal-exposure-after-shooting-woman-dead-in-apparent-mistake/
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