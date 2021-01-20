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THE WEF & THE GREAT RESET - Show Guest: Celeste Solum - Full Show 01-19-2020
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89 views • January 20, 2021
Wake up American and realize that "the Great Reset" is nothing more or less than a plan to rapidly accelerate global totalitarian government and enslave humanity. As Orwell said "if you want to a vision of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face forever".
Are you Ready for The Great Reset? If you think so, you are very well informed or you may be part of the Power Elite.
As the 2021 World Economic Forum annual event in Davos Switzerland rapidly approaches, we are reminded of the promise of a Great Reset of our international economic, political and social order that was outlined by WEF Event Chairman Klaus Schwab at the 2020 Forum.
At that event, Schwab opined about the much needed restructuring of the World Order and the need to end capitalism and replace it with a resource/consumption based system that looks eerily like good old fashioned communism. When you realize that at the core of this call for a great reset is the same bunch of Marxist/communist/technocratic goons that are at the heart of 100+ years of quietly remaking our American and international institutions into models of Marxist Utopianism, the whole Orwellian charade starts to unravel.
Every major sector of society has been the targeted for this soft kill process of institutionalizing Marxism: academia, banking, media, technology, political and social, and now that the institutionalizing process is completed, these tyrants openly make their totalitarian pronouncements to the world without fear of repercussion.
The two party system of American politics that had provided the illusion of voter choice for nearly 200 years became little more than farce, with the hand picked candidates of the Power Elite pretending to offer voters a legitimate choice for the direction of the country as they moved us stealthily into a Marxist global technocracy. The establishment core of both parties had become little more than Kabuki theater to mollify the masses as they moved us into their totalitarian nightmare.........at least until a populist presidential candidate know as Donald Trump was elected in 2016.
Despite unrelenting media attacks, back stabbing by the establishment Republican Party, and vote fraud against him, Trump narrowly won the 2016 election with promises to "drain the swamp" and "make America great again".......calls that appealed to a majority of Americans that were sick of the status quo.
Trump worked very hard to honor his promises made during the election, but the ensuing 4 years have been a case study of deep state politics and the long term effect of decades of institutionalized cancer by the establishment against our constitutional republican government. Americans overwhelmingly recognized that Trump had done more to restore America than any president in memory, which terrified the left even more. Something must be done to stop this man, and the Covid (CCP) plandemic provided a made to order tool to wreck the economy, isolate and confine individuals and change the entire election process..... targeting the successes of the Trump presidency and ensuring a return to pre 2016 false paradigm norms.
2021 promises to be a train wreck for the American economy and a godsend for the globalist elite who plan to slam a lid on individual liberty and make sure that there is never again a truly independent populist president.
Join us this Tuesday from 11 am -1 pm Eastern time on the Patriot SoapBox Live: https://dlive.patriotssoapbox.com/
https://patriotssoapbox.com/
Connecting the Dots Website: https://www.danhappel.com
Share this important information with your friends and families!
Are you Ready for The Great Reset? If you think so, you are very well informed or you may be part of the Power Elite.
As the 2021 World Economic Forum annual event in Davos Switzerland rapidly approaches, we are reminded of the promise of a Great Reset of our international economic, political and social order that was outlined by WEF Event Chairman Klaus Schwab at the 2020 Forum.
At that event, Schwab opined about the much needed restructuring of the World Order and the need to end capitalism and replace it with a resource/consumption based system that looks eerily like good old fashioned communism. When you realize that at the core of this call for a great reset is the same bunch of Marxist/communist/technocratic goons that are at the heart of 100+ years of quietly remaking our American and international institutions into models of Marxist Utopianism, the whole Orwellian charade starts to unravel.
Every major sector of society has been the targeted for this soft kill process of institutionalizing Marxism: academia, banking, media, technology, political and social, and now that the institutionalizing process is completed, these tyrants openly make their totalitarian pronouncements to the world without fear of repercussion.
The two party system of American politics that had provided the illusion of voter choice for nearly 200 years became little more than farce, with the hand picked candidates of the Power Elite pretending to offer voters a legitimate choice for the direction of the country as they moved us stealthily into a Marxist global technocracy. The establishment core of both parties had become little more than Kabuki theater to mollify the masses as they moved us into their totalitarian nightmare.........at least until a populist presidential candidate know as Donald Trump was elected in 2016.
Despite unrelenting media attacks, back stabbing by the establishment Republican Party, and vote fraud against him, Trump narrowly won the 2016 election with promises to "drain the swamp" and "make America great again".......calls that appealed to a majority of Americans that were sick of the status quo.
Trump worked very hard to honor his promises made during the election, but the ensuing 4 years have been a case study of deep state politics and the long term effect of decades of institutionalized cancer by the establishment against our constitutional republican government. Americans overwhelmingly recognized that Trump had done more to restore America than any president in memory, which terrified the left even more. Something must be done to stop this man, and the Covid (CCP) plandemic provided a made to order tool to wreck the economy, isolate and confine individuals and change the entire election process..... targeting the successes of the Trump presidency and ensuring a return to pre 2016 false paradigm norms.
2021 promises to be a train wreck for the American economy and a godsend for the globalist elite who plan to slam a lid on individual liberty and make sure that there is never again a truly independent populist president.
Join us this Tuesday from 11 am -1 pm Eastern time on the Patriot SoapBox Live: https://dlive.patriotssoapbox.com/
https://patriotssoapbox.com/
Connecting the Dots Website: https://www.danhappel.com
Share this important information with your friends and families!
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