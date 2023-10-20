Create New Account
Maria Zeee: The Holy War to End All Resistance-Israel & Palestine
Tanjerea
Published 21 hours ago

Maria Zeee addresses the 'Holy War' aspect to the current conflict in the Middle East, addressing Christian hypocrisy and religious division perfectly orchestrated by those that seek to bring about the one-world government and one-world religion.

