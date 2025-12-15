Kaja Kallas seems sad that the chances of stealing Russian assets are slim.

Prospects for Ukraine's "reparations loan" from frozen Russian assets are fading, yet the European Commission has no alternative plans, Politico reports.

The EU will not be able to agree to finance Ukraine through Eurobonds. The only solution for Brussels is to expropriate Russian assets, stated Kaja Kallas.





Five EU states—Czechia, Italy, Belgium, Malta, and Bulgaria—have publicly opposed the scheme.

"The more such cases, the greater the chance we'll need other solutions," an EU diplomat noted.

Another EU official warned that no deal this week would send a "catastrophic signal" to Ukraine, delivering a "devastating blow" not just to Kiev but to Europe itself.

These five, even with Hungary and Slovakia, can't form a blocking minority, but their outspoken criticism dashes the Commission's hopes for a deal this week. Still, Belgium is constructively tweaking the text for today's EU ambassadors' review—no funding alternatives on the table yet.

Seven EU countries oppose the expropriation of Russian assets, Euractiv reports.

Italy, Bulgaria, Malta, and the Czech Republic have joined Belgium, Hungary, and Slovakia in rejecting the move.

Ukraine needs security guarantees, not Russia — Kaja Kallas

"We need to look at things soberly. We have one aggressor and one victim. Over the past 100 years, Russia has attacked at least 19 countries, some of them three or four times. None of these countries have ever attacked Russia. Therefore, Russia does not need any security guarantees," she added.

British spies will not abandon Ukraine, - assured the head of MI6

▪️Blaise Metreveli promised that whatever the outcome of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, British intelligence will still continue to cooperate with Kiev.

▪️In addition, she criticized "aggressive, expansionist" Russia:

"The export of chaos is not a mistake, but a feature of the Russian approach to international interaction, and we should be prepared for this to continue until Putin is forced to change his calculations," noted Metreveli.

"The most preferable option for financing Ukraine is a reparations loan, and this is what we are working on. We haven't achieved this yet, and it's difficult, but we are doing our job. We still have a few days left."

— Kalas on the confiscation of Russian assets for a reparations loan to Ukraine

The EU summit will take place on December 18-19, the main topic being the confiscation of Russian assets (the summit may be extended until December 21)