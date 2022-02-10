Gingrich: Governments Are Using the Epidemic as an Excuse To Coerce People Into Obeying

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02/07/2022 Newt Gingrich: Governments are using the epidemic as an excuse to impose its will to try to coerce people into obeying. I think people are going to say they are gonna end up siding with the truckers against the government.