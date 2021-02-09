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Deliver Us From This Present Evil World
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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152 views • February 09, 2021
(LINKS BELOW) There are too many insane things going on so I'll just try and keep things simple. Watch and pray always! Do not let this present evil world convince you it has won anything! The victory is sealed the moment you accept Jesus Christ as your savior! His grace and peace be with you all!

Might want to sub and/or bookmark Rumble channel as YT has unfortunately gone full on evil.
https://rumble.com/vdp3th-deliver-us-...

Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...

The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.

License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

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vaccineshoaxbiblecommunismpropaganda5gaiscripturegenocidenwo1984prophesymark of the beastagenda 21fallen angelsnephilimquarantinedays of noahmasksmsm lieslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great reset
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy