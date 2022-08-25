Paul Sperry on Pres. Trump's SCIFs, Classified Docs, Nuclear Secrets, FBI Raid | Glenn Beck

Journalist Paul Sperry BANNED from Twitter IMMEDIATELY after FBI tweetPaul Sperry, senior staff writer at RealClearInvestigations.com, tells Glenn he was ‘in the middle of tweeting about the [FBI] raid’ when he received a message from Twitter informing him of his ‘permanent’ suspension. ‘They canceled my account without any explanation,’ Sperry says, which actually violates Twitter’s own rules. So are Twitter bigwigs — with connections to the FBI — trying to help the federal government? What IS going on at the FBI, and are good agents willing to stand? Plus, what specifically did Sperry say about the raid at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home before his suspension began? He and Glenn discuss it all, plus more, in this clip…

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