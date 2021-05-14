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Hackers Exploiting the Pipeline is the Least of our Problems
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20 views • May 14, 2021
The biggest news of the week is the gas shortages that have swept across much of the east and southeast of America due to a cyberattack on America’s largest gas pipeline.
While this was a scary event for thousands of Americans who suddenly had no access to any gasoline, this is nothing compared to the kind of damage a cyber attack like this could do to our nation’s infrastructure.
On today’s show, we will be discussing the shocking weaknesses of our power grids, and what would happen if one of our enemies decided to attack our nation with an EMP weapon. This is information everyone needs to know!
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
While this was a scary event for thousands of Americans who suddenly had no access to any gasoline, this is nothing compared to the kind of damage a cyber attack like this could do to our nation’s infrastructure.
On today’s show, we will be discussing the shocking weaknesses of our power grids, and what would happen if one of our enemies decided to attack our nation with an EMP weapon. This is information everyone needs to know!
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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