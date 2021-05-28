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NWO Nazi SS is using slave prostitutes to breed children to harvest adrenochrome blood & cannibalize
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421 views • May 28, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2021).
Illuminati NWO is using honeypot female slaves to create child sex slaves for their vampire adrenochrome blood human farms
I will expose their Nazi “Black Sun” Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar fanatic feminist witches’ thousands of “honeypot” female human prostitute slaves, who they use to create thousands of child sex slaves to make adrenochrome blood harvesting industry human farms. The Satanist feminist witches are being used by the Nazis to harvest the blood from the children. The young ones like 3 to 4 years old die when so much blood is taken. They put the dead children's bodies in the grinders, and feed their human meat to the other children as food, just like they put their flesh into our fast food and supermarket food. The Illuminati NWO’s Draco Prime royal bloodline reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanist Lt. Col. Michael Aquino is using thousands of MILAB-abducted human honeypot female slaves to give birth to child sex slave human meat livestock food and adrenochrome harvesting blood-givers for themselves. The Dracos and their feminist Satanist witches are parasites on our human children. They use our human specie children as cattle. 40 to 60 million people and 800 million children are MILAB-abducted every year, which their church pastors are hiding. The Draco avatar Satanists eat them as food, and have Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian nephilim” “multisexual Mantis chimera” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian Watcher fallen angel” spirit cooking ritual sex with them, and drink their adrenochrome blood as a narcotic entertainment, as in their Draco avatar New Age Wicca witch Satanist “Planned Parenthood” human fetus sex and human meat food factory. Their Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witch Satanist feminists are electrocuting them in electrified copper cages to cause horrific pain and adrenalin in the children’s blood to create the adrenochrome blood. When they take so much blood from the children, those who are 3 or 4 years old end up dying, and they grind up their bodies and feed their children’s meat to the other children. The feminists themselves who are harvesting this adrenochrome blood from the human children on the moon and Mars and other planets are themselves drunk on the effect of drinking the adrenochrome blood that gives them youth. These “Hansel & Gretel” pedophile cannibal feminist witches also use the children for dissection experiments and Satanist sacrifice black magick energy production and mining slaves on the moon cities and Mars planet cities and thousands of other Illuminati NWO globalist elites’ planets. The human homo-sapiens specie children are not registered with any earth governments or birth certificates. They get very little surface sunlight, so their skin is white and their eyes are dilated. The Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar “Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent bloodline” globalist elites are MILAB-abducting the humans from bars, and putting them in “density chairs” to upgrade them to the 5th dimension so that they can see and talk to the fallen angel aliens and chimera aliens and nephilim aliens, and they are using them as mining slaves on the Mars planet cities and the moon’s cities. Those who die go missing, and they are not age-regressed, and memory-erased, and returned to their original time and location using their star gate wormhole portal time travel Floo network jump rooms after 20 years of service. There are 40 to 60 million people abducted every year as slaves, but the pastors and religious Christians remain completely silent about it.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Illuminati NWO is using honeypot female slaves to create child sex slaves for their vampire adrenochrome blood human farms
I will expose their Nazi “Black Sun” Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar fanatic feminist witches’ thousands of “honeypot” female human prostitute slaves, who they use to create thousands of child sex slaves to make adrenochrome blood harvesting industry human farms. The Satanist feminist witches are being used by the Nazis to harvest the blood from the children. The young ones like 3 to 4 years old die when so much blood is taken. They put the dead children's bodies in the grinders, and feed their human meat to the other children as food, just like they put their flesh into our fast food and supermarket food. The Illuminati NWO’s Draco Prime royal bloodline reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanist Lt. Col. Michael Aquino is using thousands of MILAB-abducted human honeypot female slaves to give birth to child sex slave human meat livestock food and adrenochrome harvesting blood-givers for themselves. The Dracos and their feminist Satanist witches are parasites on our human children. They use our human specie children as cattle. 40 to 60 million people and 800 million children are MILAB-abducted every year, which their church pastors are hiding. The Draco avatar Satanists eat them as food, and have Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian nephilim” “multisexual Mantis chimera” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian Watcher fallen angel” spirit cooking ritual sex with them, and drink their adrenochrome blood as a narcotic entertainment, as in their Draco avatar New Age Wicca witch Satanist “Planned Parenthood” human fetus sex and human meat food factory. Their Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witch Satanist feminists are electrocuting them in electrified copper cages to cause horrific pain and adrenalin in the children’s blood to create the adrenochrome blood. When they take so much blood from the children, those who are 3 or 4 years old end up dying, and they grind up their bodies and feed their children’s meat to the other children. The feminists themselves who are harvesting this adrenochrome blood from the human children on the moon and Mars and other planets are themselves drunk on the effect of drinking the adrenochrome blood that gives them youth. These “Hansel & Gretel” pedophile cannibal feminist witches also use the children for dissection experiments and Satanist sacrifice black magick energy production and mining slaves on the moon cities and Mars planet cities and thousands of other Illuminati NWO globalist elites’ planets. The human homo-sapiens specie children are not registered with any earth governments or birth certificates. They get very little surface sunlight, so their skin is white and their eyes are dilated. The Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar “Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent bloodline” globalist elites are MILAB-abducting the humans from bars, and putting them in “density chairs” to upgrade them to the 5th dimension so that they can see and talk to the fallen angel aliens and chimera aliens and nephilim aliens, and they are using them as mining slaves on the Mars planet cities and the moon’s cities. Those who die go missing, and they are not age-regressed, and memory-erased, and returned to their original time and location using their star gate wormhole portal time travel Floo network jump rooms after 20 years of service. There are 40 to 60 million people abducted every year as slaves, but the pastors and religious Christians remain completely silent about it.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Keywords
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