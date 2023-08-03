Whistleblower Exposes DOD Crimes & Transgender Agenda Destroying the US Military

Military
whistleblower Samuel Shoemate of Terminal CWO exposed officers working together
in violation of Executive Order 12333, to falsely incriminate people exposing DOD
corruption extended up to the highest ranks & targeted civilians working to
get stranded Americans out of Afghanistan through Terminal CWO. The transgender
agenda taking over the US military is expending huge amounts of money, indoctrinating
& increasing levels of compliance to dysfunction. Transgenders don’t have
to pass fitness standards or deploy. Female military are subjected to exposed male
genitalia in showers. Know your rights, band together & RESIST.
Taking down the United States of America, Terminal CWO, Military whistleblower,
DOD corruption, Executive Order 12333, Digital Dunkirk, Transgenders in the military, Transgender military policy, Military Readiness Levels
SUPPORT MY SPONSORS TO KEEP THE SHOW GOING-Thanks!
PATRIOT MOBILE: www.patriotmobile.com/ruby FREE $30 Activation w/Promo Code RUBY
Triad Aer: Allergen & Shedding Relief Air Purification: https://airwaterhealing.com (Promo Code RUBY-10% off & free shipping)
MyPillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)
The Tower Garden: https://drjaneruby.towergarden.com/
Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca
Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)
CardioMiracle:https://www.mypowerheart.com/
MY PREPPER LIST: I receive a small commission-Thanks.
Cod Liver Oil: https://Www.amzn.to/3N8TPJ9
Solar Flashlights: https://amzn.to/40jfJfZ
Solar Oven: https://amzn.to/3LPoafp
Solar Powered Generator: https://amzn.to/42l0TYe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.