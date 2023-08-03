BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Whistleblower Exposes DOD Crimes & Transgender Agenda Destroying the US Military
Dr. Jane Ruby
Dr. Jane RubyCheckmark Icon
338 followers
Follow
3
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
292 views • August 03, 2023

Military whistleblower Samuel Shoemate of Terminal CWO exposed officers working together in violation of Executive Order 12333, to falsely incriminate people exposing DOD corruption extended up to the highest ranks & targeted civilians working to get stranded Americans out of Afghanistan through Terminal CWO. The transgender agenda taking over the US military is expending huge amounts of money, indoctrinating & increasing levels of compliance to dysfunction. Transgenders don’t have to pass fitness standards or deploy. Female military are subjected to exposed male genitalia in showers. Know your rights, band together & RESIST.

Taking down the United States of America, Terminal CWO, Military whistleblower,

DOD corruption, Executive Order 12333, Digital Dunkirk, Transgenders in the military, Transgender military policy, Military Readiness Levels


SUPPORT MY SPONSORS TO KEEP THE SHOW GOING-Thanks!

PATRIOT MOBILE: www.patriotmobile.com/ruby FREE $30 Activation w/Promo Code RUBY

Triad Aer: Allergen & Shedding Relief Air Purification: https://airwaterhealing.com (Promo Code RUBY-10% off & free shipping)

MyPillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)

The Tower Garden: https://drjaneruby.towergarden.com/

Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca

Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)

CardioMiracle:https://www.mypowerheart.com/


MY PREPPER LIST: I receive a small commission-Thanks.

Cod Liver Oil: https://Www.amzn.to/3N8TPJ9

Solar Flashlights: https://amzn.to/40jfJfZ

Solar Oven: https://amzn.to/3LPoafp

Solar Powered Generator: https://amzn.to/42l0TYe


Keywords
military whistleblowertransgenders in the militarytransgender military policytaking down the united states of americaterminal cwodod corruptionexecutive order 12333digital dunkirkmilitary readiness levels
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Sale Part 3

Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Sale Part 3

HRS Editors
Study Finds Predicted Healthcare Cost Benefits Level Off Around 10,000 to 11,000 Daily Steps

Study Finds Predicted Healthcare Cost Benefits Level Off Around 10,000 to 11,000 Daily Steps

Coco Somers
Daily Vinegar Drink May Improve Bowel Movements in Mild Constipation, Study Finds

Daily Vinegar Drink May Improve Bowel Movements in Mild Constipation, Study Finds

Coco Somers
High-Fat Diet Leaves Lasting DNA Changes in Gut Stem Cells, Potentially Increasing Colon Cancer Risk

High-Fat Diet Leaves Lasting DNA Changes in Gut Stem Cells, Potentially Increasing Colon Cancer Risk

Coco Somers
Study Links Prenatal Pyrethroid Exposure to Reduced Infant Immune Cell Counts

Study Links Prenatal Pyrethroid Exposure to Reduced Infant Immune Cell Counts

Coco Somers
Appeals court reversal on fluoride ruling faces rehearing challenge; science remains &#8220;solid as a rock&#8221;

Appeals court reversal on fluoride ruling faces rehearing challenge; science remains “solid as a rock”

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy