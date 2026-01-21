Trump GAINS Greenland--Virginia LOST to Libs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jan 21, 2026 - While President Trump is making the world safer for Americans, VA’s Democrats are finding new ways to oppress and bankrupt the people. Let’s break it all down. Thanks for watching and praying!
Watch Tuesday’s interview with Kristi Leigh on Crazed Liberal Women.
https://lindelltv.com/crazed-conditioned-fix-the-liberal-white-woman-chaos/
Praying Citizen Newsletter: LoriColley.Substack.com
Become a paid subscriber ($8/Month) to support our work