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America: Has God Lifted His Hand of Protection?
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156 views • November 16, 2021
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/has-god-lifted-his-hand-of-protection/
Prophetess Elizabeth says in this message, "There have been times in history when the LORD has removed his HAND of PROTECTION off of nations because of their wickedness, disobedience and rebellion."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/has-god-lifted-his-hand-of-protection/
Prophetess Elizabeth says in this message, "There have been times in history when the LORD has removed his HAND of PROTECTION off of nations because of their wickedness, disobedience and rebellion."
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