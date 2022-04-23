© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Jul 18, 2019] Vaccination - the hidden TRUTH (1998) ✞ [Astro Not II]
Follow
1
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
175 views • April 23, 2022
This video presents well documented answers to questions like: Was it really vaccines that saved us? Why are they only counterproductive? How are many statistics misleading? What do vaccines contain? What are they doing to our organs, immune systems, even our genes? Are childhood diseases really dangerous to healthy children? Why does vaccination continue? What are our rights? Can vaccine damage be evaluated and countered? What is the true key to immunity?
#THATPOISON Outro Song by the one and only P. Seize:
https://youtu.be/sEKszUMvsf4
Do you have friends or family who attack you because you are AGAINST vaccinations?
Give them something to READ so they can LEARN the TRUTH about vaccination from doctors, scientists, and historical data:
1) The Poisoned Needle: Suppressed Facts About Vaccination
https://tinyurl.com/yyfpolt6
Eleanor McBean, PhD, ND
1957
2) A Century of Vaccination and What It Teaches
https://tinyurl.com/y3lfrew9
William Scott Tebb, MA, MD, DPH
1898
3) Vaccination: Proved Useless and Dangerous
From 45 Years of Registration Statistics
https://tinyurl.com/y2dyswve
Alfred R. Wallace, LLD DUBL., DCL OXON., FRS, etc.
1885
4) Vaccination: Its Fallacies and Evils
https://tinyurl.com/yywlpu39
Robert A. Gunn, MD
1882
5) Compulsory Vaccination: The Crime Against the School Child
https://tinyurl.com/yy8xawpd
Chas. M. (Charles Michael) Higgins
1915
6) The Truth about Vaccination and Immunization
https://tinyurl.com/y36r5wpn
Lily Loat, secretary of the National Anti-Vaccination League of London
1951
7) Leicester: Sanitation versus Vaccination
Its Vital Statistics Compared with Those of Other Towns, the Army, Navy, Japan, and England and Wales
https://tinyurl.com/y2gyxpjq
By J.T. Biggs, J.P.
1912
8) The Vaccination Question
https://tinyurl.com/y22sx3pt
Arthur Wollaston Hutton, MA
1895
9) Vaccination a Delusion: Its Penal Enforcement a Crime
https://tinyurl.com/y6975ga4
Alfred Russel Wallace, LLD DUBL., DCL OXON., FRS, etc.
1898
10) Vaccination a Curse and Menace to Personal Liberty
With Statistics Showing Its Dangers and Criminality
https://tinyurl.com/y2t28mrv
James Martin Peebles, MD, MA, PhD
Tenth Edition, 1913
11) Dr. C.G.G. Nittinger’s Evils of Vaccination
https://tinyurl.com/y39y6ukk
C. Charles Schieferdecker, MD
1856
12) The Vaccination Question in the Light of Modern Experience
An Appeal for Reconsideration
https://tinyurl.com/y2ujlrwm
C. Killick Millard, M.D., D.Sc.
1914
13) Jenner and Vaccination: A Strange Chapter of Medical History
https://tinyurl.com/y2kyxhgy
Charles Creighton, MD
1889
14) The Horrors of Vaccination: Exposed and Illustrated
https://tinyurl.com/yywynxma
Charles M. Higgins
1919
15) Vaccination: The Story of a Great Delusion
https://tinyurl.com/y5uopres
William White
1885
16) Vital Statistics in the United States, 1940-1960
***I found no Link for this book, sorry***
Robert D. Grove, Alice M. Hetzel
US Department of Health, Education, and Welfare
1968
17) The Mandatory Vaccination Plan
https://tinyurl.com/y3qruw9q
National Immunization Policy Council
1977
18) The Fraud of Vaccination
https://tinyurl.com/y6r4o9g3
Walter Hadwen, JP., MD, LRCP., MRCS, LSA
From "Truth," January 3, 1923
19) Vaccination a Curse
https://tinyurl.com/yyubztck
C.W. Amerige, MD
1895
20) Vaccination a Medical Fallacy
https://tinyurl.com/y2cy3hf7
Alexander Wilder, MD
1879
21) The Dream & Lie of Louis Pasteur
https://tinyurl.com/y3wdderj
Originally Pasteur: Plagiarist, Imposter
R.B. Pearson
1942
22) The Vaccination Problem
https://tinyurl.com/y42tbk6h
Joseph Swan
1936
23) The Fallacy of Vaccination
https://tinyurl.com/y68bfqcb
John Pitcairn, President of the Anti-Vaccination League of America
1911
24) The Case Against Vaccination
https://tinyurl.com/yyfmue6y
Walter Hadwen, JP, MD, LRCP, MRCS, LSA
1896
25) A Catalogue of Anti-Vaccination Literature
The London Society for the Abolition of Compulsory Vaccination
https://tinyurl.com/y45bfndz
114 Victoria Street, Westminster
1882, 2018
Each E-book has the same prologue (page 1-89), so you can skip these pages after reading the first book.
All of the above E-Books in a .ZIP file (213 MB):
https://archive.org/compress/history-of-vaccination/formats=TEXT%20PDF&;file=/history-of-vaccination.zip
All of the above E-Books in a .ZIP file (188 MB), books 2-25 WITHOUT the prologue:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=11H-vl05KEapxB4AAglAKvMCGk8AcJRbm
May God Almighty bless and protect you and your families from the wiles of the devil,
this I hope and pray for in the name of our beloved Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ!
Luke 8:17 - KJV
For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad.
To book Flat Earth Dave on your show www.FlatEarthDave.com and click the link at the top.
Watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
#THATPOISON Outro Song by the one and only P. Seize:
https://youtu.be/sEKszUMvsf4
Do you have friends or family who attack you because you are AGAINST vaccinations?
Give them something to READ so they can LEARN the TRUTH about vaccination from doctors, scientists, and historical data:
1) The Poisoned Needle: Suppressed Facts About Vaccination
https://tinyurl.com/yyfpolt6
Eleanor McBean, PhD, ND
1957
2) A Century of Vaccination and What It Teaches
https://tinyurl.com/y3lfrew9
William Scott Tebb, MA, MD, DPH
1898
3) Vaccination: Proved Useless and Dangerous
From 45 Years of Registration Statistics
https://tinyurl.com/y2dyswve
Alfred R. Wallace, LLD DUBL., DCL OXON., FRS, etc.
1885
4) Vaccination: Its Fallacies and Evils
https://tinyurl.com/yywlpu39
Robert A. Gunn, MD
1882
5) Compulsory Vaccination: The Crime Against the School Child
https://tinyurl.com/yy8xawpd
Chas. M. (Charles Michael) Higgins
1915
6) The Truth about Vaccination and Immunization
https://tinyurl.com/y36r5wpn
Lily Loat, secretary of the National Anti-Vaccination League of London
1951
7) Leicester: Sanitation versus Vaccination
Its Vital Statistics Compared with Those of Other Towns, the Army, Navy, Japan, and England and Wales
https://tinyurl.com/y2gyxpjq
By J.T. Biggs, J.P.
1912
8) The Vaccination Question
https://tinyurl.com/y22sx3pt
Arthur Wollaston Hutton, MA
1895
9) Vaccination a Delusion: Its Penal Enforcement a Crime
https://tinyurl.com/y6975ga4
Alfred Russel Wallace, LLD DUBL., DCL OXON., FRS, etc.
1898
10) Vaccination a Curse and Menace to Personal Liberty
With Statistics Showing Its Dangers and Criminality
https://tinyurl.com/y2t28mrv
James Martin Peebles, MD, MA, PhD
Tenth Edition, 1913
11) Dr. C.G.G. Nittinger’s Evils of Vaccination
https://tinyurl.com/y39y6ukk
C. Charles Schieferdecker, MD
1856
12) The Vaccination Question in the Light of Modern Experience
An Appeal for Reconsideration
https://tinyurl.com/y2ujlrwm
C. Killick Millard, M.D., D.Sc.
1914
13) Jenner and Vaccination: A Strange Chapter of Medical History
https://tinyurl.com/y2kyxhgy
Charles Creighton, MD
1889
14) The Horrors of Vaccination: Exposed and Illustrated
https://tinyurl.com/yywynxma
Charles M. Higgins
1919
15) Vaccination: The Story of a Great Delusion
https://tinyurl.com/y5uopres
William White
1885
16) Vital Statistics in the United States, 1940-1960
***I found no Link for this book, sorry***
Robert D. Grove, Alice M. Hetzel
US Department of Health, Education, and Welfare
1968
17) The Mandatory Vaccination Plan
https://tinyurl.com/y3qruw9q
National Immunization Policy Council
1977
18) The Fraud of Vaccination
https://tinyurl.com/y6r4o9g3
Walter Hadwen, JP., MD, LRCP., MRCS, LSA
From "Truth," January 3, 1923
19) Vaccination a Curse
https://tinyurl.com/yyubztck
C.W. Amerige, MD
1895
20) Vaccination a Medical Fallacy
https://tinyurl.com/y2cy3hf7
Alexander Wilder, MD
1879
21) The Dream & Lie of Louis Pasteur
https://tinyurl.com/y3wdderj
Originally Pasteur: Plagiarist, Imposter
R.B. Pearson
1942
22) The Vaccination Problem
https://tinyurl.com/y42tbk6h
Joseph Swan
1936
23) The Fallacy of Vaccination
https://tinyurl.com/y68bfqcb
John Pitcairn, President of the Anti-Vaccination League of America
1911
24) The Case Against Vaccination
https://tinyurl.com/yyfmue6y
Walter Hadwen, JP, MD, LRCP, MRCS, LSA
1896
25) A Catalogue of Anti-Vaccination Literature
The London Society for the Abolition of Compulsory Vaccination
https://tinyurl.com/y45bfndz
114 Victoria Street, Westminster
1882, 2018
Each E-book has the same prologue (page 1-89), so you can skip these pages after reading the first book.
All of the above E-Books in a .ZIP file (213 MB):
https://archive.org/compress/history-of-vaccination/formats=TEXT%20PDF&;file=/history-of-vaccination.zip
All of the above E-Books in a .ZIP file (188 MB), books 2-25 WITHOUT the prologue:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=11H-vl05KEapxB4AAglAKvMCGk8AcJRbm
May God Almighty bless and protect you and your families from the wiles of the devil,
this I hope and pray for in the name of our beloved Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ!
Luke 8:17 - KJV
For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad.
To book Flat Earth Dave on your show www.FlatEarthDave.com and click the link at the top.
Watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.