Geopolitical Tensions and Future Predictions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As Trump prepares to meet Putin, Zelensky resists peace while Western powers push for war—but Poland's massive NATO army may refuse to fight Russia. With leaders using conflict to dodge corruption charges, is this about geopolitics or survival?
#UkraineWar #Geopolitics #TrumpPutin #ProxyWars #CorruptionUncovered
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport