Who? How to Turn The Tables, Turn The Other Cheek, Snake Oil Salesmen

The Jubilee year – occurring after every seventh Sabbath year, thus, every 50 years – is an economic, cultural, environmental, and communal reset, when the land and people rest, and all those who are in slavery are set free to return to their communities.

WHO are your leaders? Not Dewine, Not President Trump, nor Biden. In the deepest part of your soul: you hate them like parents and you love them like parents. Rothschild, Rockefeller, Ford, Carnegie, Morgan. sorcerers. Adulterers, Traitors, backstabbers, thieves, and liars. They gave you the life you have been living and they can take it away.

WHO, WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION: IS JUST A SNAKE OIL CORPORATION. A FLIMFLAM MAN, A SIDESHOW TO SELL VACCINES, DISEASES, VIRUSES, AND DRUGS THEY PATENT. PARTIAL OWNERS OF DISEASES, VIRUSES, MEDICINES, OPERATIONS SALES, AND DISTRIBUTION.

DON'T BE FOOLED BY ONE CORPORATION, BUSINESSES: UNITED STATES OF AMERICA TRYING TO GIVE THE SOVEREIGNTY OF THE PEOPLE OF OUR NATION, THE REAL COUNTRY, OVER TO A CORPORATION. NEITHER ARE COUNTRIES, NOR NATIONS. JUST PLAIN BUSINESSES.

SHADY WACKY, SELLING VOODOOISM, MYSTICISM, AND SATANISM PLAYING WITH SNAKES.THEIR BUSINESS IS IN MANUFACTURING REAL SNAKE viruses diseases, and snake OILs they so-call medications.

JUST BUSINESSES!

They HAVE NO SOVEREIGNTY THEMSELVES.

A LIE ON PAPER AND SIGNATURES OF LIARS on paper ARE LIES.

NO POWER, NO AUTHORITY, OVER SOVEREIGN HUMAN BEINGS, STATES.

Over PEOPLE WHO ARE REALLY ONE WITH GOD, CHILDREN OF GOD, SAINTS.

JESUS CHRIST LIVING WITHIN THEM.

What is a Flimflam man?

informal. : a criminal who steals money from people by tricking them: con man.

