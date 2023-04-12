Dynamite - Kneeling In The Rain

Music: 'Career Of Evil'

Musician: Blue Oyster Cult

Album: Secret Treaties, 1974

Producer: Murray Krugman, Sandy Pearlman; Label: Columbia

Writer(s): Patti Smith, Albert Bouchard

Lyrics:

I plot your rubric scarab, I steal your satellite

I want your wife to be my baby tonight

I choose to steal what you chose to show

And you know I will not apologize

Your mine for the taking

I'm making a career of evil [repeat three times]





Pay me I'll be your surgeon, I'd like to pick your brains

Capture you, Inject you, leave you kneeling in the rain

I choose to steal what you chose to show

And you know I will not apologize

Your mine for the taking

I'm making a career of evil [repeat three times]





I'd like your blue eyed horseshoe, I'd like your emerald horny toad

I'd like to do it to your daughter on a dirt road





And then I'd spend your ransom money, but still I'd keep your sheep

I'd peel the mask your wearing, and then rob you of your sleep

I choose to steal what you chose to show

And you know I will not apologize

Your mine for the taking

I'm making a career of evil [repeat seven times]









