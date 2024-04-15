Create New Account
🍭✨ Sugar Detox: Changing Tastes And Rediscovering Flavor 🌼
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 20 hours ago

✨ 🤝 Embarking on a sugar detox journey can lead to a fascinating discovery with Dr. Nicole Avena the Associate Professor of Neuroscience at Mount Sinai Health System and a Visiting Professor of Health Psychology at Princeton University. 📚

🕵️ As She explains foods once adored may lose their allure. Taste buds adjust to less sweetness; even beloved treats might seem overly sugary. 🍯

🍰 This shift can help individuals stick to their sugar detox goals as they rediscover the true flavors of their favorite treats.

🚀 Discover a new palate and embrace healthier choices 🎨

wellness journeysugar and healthsugar detox

