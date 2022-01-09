OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST DIDN'T COME TO DESTROY GOD'S LAWS: Matthew 5:17-28; Luke 4:16; Acts 13:14,27,42-44, 20220109

Our LORD Jesus Christ Didn't Come To Destroy GOD's LAWS: Matthew 5:17-28; Luke 4:16; Acts 13:14,27,42-44; 15:1-30; 16:13; 17:2,30-31; 18:4; Exodus 20:2-17; Leviticus 23; Numbers 28-29, Sunday, January 9, 2022

By GOD’s continuous Grace and Mercy, this morning, we will begin our Scripture reading in Acts 17:10-12 from the King James version:

10 And the brethren immediately sent away Paul and Silas by night unto Berea: who coming thither went into the synagogue of the Jews. 11 These Bereans were more noble than those in Thessalonica, in that they received the Word with all readiness of mind, and searched the Scriptures daily, whether those things were so. 12 Therefore many of them believed; also of honourable women which were Greeks, and of men, not a few. Amen!

We are being informed in verse 11 that after the Apostles Paul and Silas preached, the Bereans searched the Scriptures daily to confirm what they heard. Consequently, many honorable Greek women and men believed in the LORD Jesus Christ. We thank GOD for His Word that produced those bountiful results in Berea, and pray that the same Holy Ghost minister to each of us today. Amen!

The title for our lesson today is “Our LORD Jesus Christ Didn’t Come To Destroy GOD’s Law.” Beloved Saints, let us continue our Holy Scriptures reading. Please follow along in your version as we hear what our LORD Jesus taught His disciples from parts of His Sermon on the Mount Olivet. Matthew 5:17-20 reading from the KJV:

17 Think not that I Am come to destroy the law, or the prophets: I Am not come to destroy, but to fulfil.

18 For verily I say unto you, Till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the Law, till all be fulfilled.

19 Whosoever therefore shall break one of these least commandments, and shall teach men and women so, he shall be called the least in the kingdom of heaven: but whosoever shall do and teach them, the same shall be called great in the kingdom of heaven.

20 For I say unto you, That except your righteousness shall exceed the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees, ye shall in no case enter into the kingdom of heaven. Let us observe that the LORD was teaching His disciples; not the crowd – that except their righteousness exceed that of the scribes and Pharisees, they could not get into Heaven! Verse 21,

21 Ye have heard that it was said of them of old time, Thou shalt not kill; and whosoever shall kill shall be in danger of the judgment:

22 But I say unto you, That whosoever is angry with his brother without a cause shall be in danger of the judgment: and whosoever shall say to his brother, Raca, shall be in danger of the council: but whosoever shall say, Thou fool, shall be in danger of hell fire.

23 Therefore if thou bring thy gift to the altar, and there rememberest that thy brother hath ought against thee;

24 Leave there thy gift before the altar, and go thy way; first be reconciled to thy brother, and then come and offer thy gift. Amen!

Let us stop to analyze what our LORD is saying here. It will be relevant for the rest of the lesson we are taking up. What did He say in verse 17? Our LORD Jesus taught His disciples that He did NOT come to destroy the Law, or the prophets.

What is the Law? The Law is the Old Testament (including the 10 Commandments). He came to fulfill or enforce the Laws in the OT, not destroy them. Please note that instead of using a mild word, He chose a military term, “destroy,” or “annihilate,” or “kill,” or “vanquish” the Law.

To interpret it, He came to spiritually fulfill or enforce the Law or 10 Commandments for our internal and external application as GOD intended them, as they applied to Exodus 20:2-17 and Deuteronomy 5:6-21.