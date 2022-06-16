On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane interviews Canadian physician and molecular biologist, Dr. Daniel Nagase who explains how the bioweapon shots from all of the companies are poisoning human DNA for generations to come, followed by Part 2 discussion of how science was hijacked to conduct the global power grab, then later in the show, a look at how Congress and Obama’s woke military leadership sold us out and secretly and systematically changed U.S. laws to legalize the ongoing terror.

Watch the full show: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/06/dr-jane-ruby-poisoned-human-dna-to-cause-suffering-for-generations-science-hijacked-for-global-takeover-full-show/

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Mirrored - Stew Peters Network

