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canadian “Stand United for God, Country and Family”
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193 views • January 31, 2022
Never felt better to be a Canadian, seeing my brothers and sisters united for God and Country... kick’n ass like i knew we would, tired of the lies and the horsdunga...
“He shall have dominion also from sea to sea and from the river unto the ends of the earth.” PSALM 72:8
We want Dominion Day back... another fraud by P.E.T
To any patriots that would like to use the tune for a FREEDOM Video, just let me know and I’ll send you an mp3... i can be contacted at [email protected]... thanks Villas.
“He shall have dominion also from sea to sea and from the river unto the ends of the earth.” PSALM 72:8
We want Dominion Day back... another fraud by P.E.T
To any patriots that would like to use the tune for a FREEDOM Video, just let me know and I’ll send you an mp3... i can be contacted at [email protected]... thanks Villas.
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