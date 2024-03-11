⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (11 March 2024) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(11 March 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, repelled four attacks launched by assault groups of AFU 32nd mechanised and 57th mechanised infantry brigades near Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, and two pick-up trucks.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one Czech-made Vampire MLRS, two French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery systems, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made M101 howitzer were destroyed.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines, and inflicted losses on units of AFU 80th air assault, 33rd, 54th mechanised brigades near Krasnogorovka, Razdolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

In addition, one attack by assault groups of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade was repelled close to Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU lost up to 180 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three pick-up trucks, three Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems, and two D-20 howitzers. Three enemy ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line, and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 53rd, 110th mechanised, 103rd territorial defence brigades near Kalinovo, Mayorsk, and Rozovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Eleven counter-attacks of AFU 24th, 47th mechanised, 3rd assault brigades were repelled near Novobakhmutovka, Berdychi, Orlovka, and Tonenkoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy lost more than 430 Ukrainian troops, one U.S.-made Abrams tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, and 18 motor vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one Grad MLRS, one U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one D-20 howitzer, and five D-30 howitzers were destroyed.

Moreover, two AFU ammunition depots were wiped out.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 72nd mechanised, 102nd territorial defence brigades near Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Chervonoye (Zaporozhye region).The AFU losses amounted to more than 140 Ukrainian troops, eight pick-up trucks, and one U.S.-made M119 towed gun.



▫️In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions as a result of coordinated actions.

One attack launched by assault groups of the AFU 82nd Air Assault Brigade wwas repelled near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).



The enemy lost up to 30 Ukrainian troops, one tank, five motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged one ammunition depot and seven UAV control posts of the AFU.

In addition, two temporary deployment areas of foreign mercenaries, as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware were engaged in 142 areas.



▫️ Russian air defence forces have shot down 10 HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.

Over the past 24 hours, 95 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Peschanoye, Tabayevka (Kharkov region), Zhitlovka, Lisichansk (Lugansk People's Republic), Donetsk, Kremenets (Donetsk People's Republic), Tokmak (Zaporozhye region), and Proletarka (Kherson region).



📊 In total, 577 airplanes and 267 helicopters, 15,080 unmanned aerial vehicles, 484 air defence missile systems, 15,428 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,237 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,369 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 19,608 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.